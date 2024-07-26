Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars in Trading Today

Hello User
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 4829.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4860 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at 4775.5, closed at 4848.65, with a high of 4890.75 and a low of 4735.9. The market capitalization was 323,071.83 crore. The 52-week high was 5675 and the 52-week low was 1767.95. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume was 61385 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:31 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4860, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹4829.15

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics share price is at 4860 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4745.52 and 4907.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4745.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4907.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:20 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 0.53% and is currently trading at 4854.60. Over the past year, the stock has surged by 150.35% to reach 4854.60. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.01% to reach 24406.10 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.7%
3 Months12.13%
6 Months66.34%
YTD72.26%
1 Year150.35%
26 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14907.22Support 14745.52
Resistance 24981.33Support 24657.93
Resistance 35068.92Support 34583.82
26 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5200.0, 7.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2952.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6145.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3442
    Buy5578
    Hold1111
    Sell1000
    Strong Sell1110
26 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3490 k

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 61 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹4848.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4890.75 & 4735.9 yesterday to end at 4830.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

