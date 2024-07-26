Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars in Trading Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹4775.5, closed at ₹4848.65, with a high of ₹4890.75 and a low of ₹4735.9. The market capitalization was ₹323,071.83 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5675 and the 52-week low was ₹1767.95. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume was 61385 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics share price is at ₹4860 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4745.52 and ₹4907.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4745.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4907.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 0.53% and is currently trading at ₹4854.60. Over the past year, the stock has surged by 150.35% to reach ₹4854.60. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.01% to reach 24406.10 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.7%
|3 Months
|12.13%
|6 Months
|66.34%
|YTD
|72.26%
|1 Year
|150.35%
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4907.22
|Support 1
|4745.52
|Resistance 2
|4981.33
|Support 2
|4657.93
|Resistance 3
|5068.92
|Support 3
|4583.82
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5200.0, 7.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2952.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6145.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|4
|2
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 61 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4890.75 & ₹4735.9 yesterday to end at ₹4830.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.