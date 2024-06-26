Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics' stock on the last day traded with an open price of ₹5370 and closed at ₹5326.2. The high for the day was ₹5454 and the low was ₹5332. The market capitalization stood at ₹359068.64 crore with a 52-week high of ₹5585.65 and a low of ₹1767.95. The BSE volume for the day was 245653 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5443.2
|Support 1
|5318.2
|Resistance 2
|5511.6
|Support 2
|5261.6
|Resistance 3
|5568.2
|Support 3
|5193.2
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5200.0, 3.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2952.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5725.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 245 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5454 & ₹5332 yesterday to end at ₹5326.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend