Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 27 Jun 2024, by -1.6 %. The stock closed at 5369.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5283 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock opened at 5375, closed at 5369.05, with a high of 5409 and a low of 5275. The market capitalization stood at 353313.83 crore. The 52-week high and low were 5585.65 and 1767.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 75187 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:17 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has decreased by -0.25% and is currently trading at 5270.00. Over the past year, the price of Hindustan Aeronautics shares has increased by 188.74% to 5270.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.5%
3 Months49.46%
6 Months88.21%
YTD88.5%
1 Year188.74%
27 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15371.93Support 15236.53
Resistance 25458.67Support 25187.87
Resistance 35507.33Support 35101.13
27 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5200.0, 1.57% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2952.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5725.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4441
    Buy7777
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
27 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5368 k

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 75 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹5369.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5409 & 5275 yesterday to end at 5369.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.