Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock opened at ₹5375, closed at ₹5369.05, with a high of ₹5409 and a low of ₹5275. The market capitalization stood at ₹353313.83 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹5585.65 and ₹1767.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 75187 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has decreased by -0.25% and is currently trading at ₹5270.00. Over the past year, the price of Hindustan Aeronautics shares has increased by 188.74% to ₹5270.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.5%
|3 Months
|49.46%
|6 Months
|88.21%
|YTD
|88.5%
|1 Year
|188.74%
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5371.93
|Support 1
|5236.53
|Resistance 2
|5458.67
|Support 2
|5187.87
|Resistance 3
|5507.33
|Support 3
|5101.13
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5200.0, 1.57% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2952.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5725.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 75 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5409 & ₹5275 yesterday to end at ₹5369.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend