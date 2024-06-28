Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 28 Jun 2024, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 5283 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5282.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics had a stable trading day with the open and close prices almost at par at 5279.75 and 5283 respectively. The stock saw a high of 5309.6 and a low of 5212.05. The market capitalization stood at 353290.43 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 5585.65 and 1767.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 75983 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5200.0, 1.56% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2952.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5725.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4441
    Buy7777
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
28 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5289 k

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 75 k.

28 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹5283 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5309.6 & 5212.05 yesterday to end at 5283. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

