Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics had a stable trading day with the open and close prices almost at par at ₹5279.75 and ₹5283 respectively. The stock saw a high of ₹5309.6 and a low of ₹5212.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹353290.43 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹5585.65 and ₹1767.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 75983 shares.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5200.0, 1.56% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2952.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5725.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 75 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5309.6 & ₹5212.05 yesterday to end at ₹5283. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend