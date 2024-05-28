Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 28 May 2024, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 5160.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5143.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at 5221.65, reached a high of 5226.5, and a low of 5026.4 before closing at 5160.9. The market capitalization was 343997.8 crore, with a 52-week high of 5377.4 and a 52-week low of 1490.38. The BSE volume for the day was 165171 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15236.37Support 15038.47
Resistance 25328.73Support 24932.93
Resistance 35434.27Support 34840.57
28 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3384.0, 34.21% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1402.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4100.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4221
    Buy7986
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1100
28 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3150 k

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 165 k.

28 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹5160.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5226.5 & 5026.4 yesterday to end at 5160.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.