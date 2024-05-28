Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹5221.65, reached a high of ₹5226.5, and a low of ₹5026.4 before closing at ₹5160.9. The market capitalization was ₹343997.8 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5377.4 and a 52-week low of ₹1490.38. The BSE volume for the day was 165171 shares traded.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5236.37
|Support 1
|5038.47
|Resistance 2
|5328.73
|Support 2
|4932.93
|Resistance 3
|5434.27
|Support 3
|4840.57
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3384.0, 34.21% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1402.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|7
|9
|8
|6
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 165 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5226.5 & ₹5026.4 yesterday to end at ₹5160.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend