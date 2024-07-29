Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹4855.95 and closed at ₹4829.15. The stock reached a high of ₹4931.95 and a low of ₹4846.3. The market capitalization was ₹328124.42 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5675 and the 52-week low was ₹1767.95. The BSE volume for the day was 50070 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1492 k & BSE volume was 50 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4931.95 & ₹4846.3 yesterday to end at ₹4906.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.