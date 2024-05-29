Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics' stock opened at ₹5142.95 and closed at ₹5143.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹5206.85 and the low was ₹4954.3. The market capitalization was ₹335,631.42 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5377.4 and the 52-week low was ₹1499. The BSE volume for the day was 315,892 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3384.0, 32.57% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1402.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|8
|6
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 165 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5206.85 & ₹4954.3 yesterday to end at ₹5143.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend