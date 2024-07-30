Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 30 Jul 2024, by 2.5 %. The stock closed at 4906.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5029.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at 4950 and closed at 4906.35. The stock reached a high of 5040 and a low of 4910.6. The market capitalization stood at 336343.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 5675 and 1767.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 182368 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15085.03Support 14954.08
Resistance 25128.97Support 24867.07
Resistance 35215.98Support 34823.13
30 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5200.0, 3.4% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2952.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6145.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2342
    Buy6568
    Hold1111
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell1110
30 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3467 k

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 182 k.

30 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹4906.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5040 & 4910.6 yesterday to end at 5029.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.