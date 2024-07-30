Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹4950 and closed at ₹4906.35. The stock reached a high of ₹5040 and a low of ₹4910.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹336343.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹5675 and ₹1767.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 182368 shares.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5085.03
|Support 1
|4954.08
|Resistance 2
|5128.97
|Support 2
|4867.07
|Resistance 3
|5215.98
|Support 3
|4823.13
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5200.0, 3.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2952.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6145.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|3
|4
|2
|Buy
|6
|5
|6
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 182 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5040 & ₹4910.6 yesterday to end at ₹5029.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.