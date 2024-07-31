Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹5054, reached a high of ₹5080 and a low of ₹4940.05, before closing at ₹5029.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹331,311.14 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5675 and a 52-week low of ₹1767.95. The BSE volume for the day was 94,552 shares traded.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has remained unchanged at ₹4954.00 today. Over the past year, Hindustan Aeronautics shares have seen a significant increase of 150.09% to ₹4954.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.01%
|3 Months
|14.98%
|6 Months
|64.43%
|YTD
|76.66%
|1 Year
|150.09%
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5039.0
|Support 1
|4907.0
|Resistance 2
|5126.5
|Support 2
|4862.5
|Resistance 3
|5171.0
|Support 3
|4775.0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5200.0, 4.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2952.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6145.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|3
|4
|2
|Buy
|6
|5
|6
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3478 k
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 94 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹5029.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5080 & ₹4940.05 yesterday to end at ₹4954. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.