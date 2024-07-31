Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 31 Jul 2024, by -1.5 %. The stock closed at 5029.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4954 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at 5054, reached a high of 5080 and a low of 4940.05, before closing at 5029.25. The market capitalization stood at 331,311.14 crore, with a 52-week high of 5675 and a 52-week low of 1767.95. The BSE volume for the day was 94,552 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:15:08 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has remained unchanged at 4954.00 today. Over the past year, Hindustan Aeronautics shares have seen a significant increase of 150.09% to 4954.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.01%
3 Months14.98%
6 Months64.43%
YTD76.66%
1 Year150.09%
31 Jul 2024, 08:46:08 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15039.0Support 14907.0
Resistance 25126.5Support 24862.5
Resistance 35171.0Support 34775.0
31 Jul 2024, 08:34:24 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5200.0, 4.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2952.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6145.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2342
    Buy6568
    Hold1111
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell1110
31 Jul 2024, 08:17:10 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3478 k

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 94 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:01:00 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹5029.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5080 & 4940.05 yesterday to end at 4954. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

