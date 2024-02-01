Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 11.77 %. The stock closed at 40.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 45.69 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Stock Price Today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : The Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at 40.98 and closed at 40.88 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 46.32 and a low of 40.45 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 6912.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 41.87, while the 52-week low is 12.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 22042863 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹40.88 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Construction Company on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 22,042,863. The closing price of the shares was 40.88.

