Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : The Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at ₹40.98 and closed at ₹40.88 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹46.32 and a low of ₹40.45 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹6912.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹41.87, while the 52-week low is ₹12.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 22042863 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.