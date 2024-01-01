Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company's Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 28.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.82 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Stock Price Today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at 28.45 and closed at 28.44 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 29, while the lowest price was 28.35. The company has a market capitalization of 4,324.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.85, and the 52-week low is 12.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,393,708 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price update :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹28.82, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹28.58

The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is 28.82. It has experienced a change of 0.84% with a net increase of 0.24.

01 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.05%
3 Months-5.57%
6 Months42.64%
YTD42.29%
1 Year45.92%
01 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Today :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹28.58, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹28.44

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) stock is currently priced at 28.58. It has experienced a 0.49 percent change in its price, with a net change of 0.14.

01 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹28.44 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Construction Company (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,393,708. The closing price of the shares was 28.44.

