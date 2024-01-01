Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company's Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at ₹28.45 and closed at ₹28.44 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹29, while the lowest price was ₹28.35. The company has a market capitalization of ₹4,324.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.85, and the 52-week low is ₹12.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,393,708 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is ₹28.82. It has experienced a change of 0.84% with a net increase of 0.24.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.05%
|3 Months
|-5.57%
|6 Months
|42.64%
|YTD
|42.29%
|1 Year
|45.92%
Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) stock is currently priced at ₹28.58. It has experienced a 0.49 percent change in its price, with a net change of 0.14.
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Construction Company (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,393,708. The closing price of the shares was ₹28.44.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!