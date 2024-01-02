Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company Surges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 1.43 %. The stock closed at 28.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.99 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Stock Price Today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) saw a slight decrease in its stock price on the last trading day, with an open price of 28.62 and a close price of 28.58. The stock reached a high of 29.2 and a low of 28.5 during the day. The market capitalization of HCC is currently at 4386.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.85, while the 52-week low is 12.5. The BSE volume for HCC was 2,066,360 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Today :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹28.99, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹28.58

The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is 28.99, with a percent change of 1.43 and a net change of 0.41.

02 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹28.58 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) had a trading volume of 2,066,360 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 28.58.

