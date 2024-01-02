Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company Surges in Trading

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) saw a slight decrease in its stock price on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹28.62 and a close price of ₹28.58. The stock reached a high of ₹29.2 and a low of ₹28.5 during the day. The market capitalization of HCC is currently at ₹4386.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.85, while the 52-week low is ₹12.5. The BSE volume for HCC was 2,066,360 shares.

