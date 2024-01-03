Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at ₹28.96 and closed at ₹28.99. The stock reached a high of ₹29.7 and a low of ₹28.55. The market capitalization of HCC is ₹4354.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹33.85, while the 52-week low was ₹12.5. The BSE volume for HCC was 4,624,887 shares.
03 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST
