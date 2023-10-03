Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 27.48 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.62 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at 27.7 and closed at 27.48. The stock had a high of 28.08 and a low of 27.11. The company's market cap is 4178.84 crore. The 52-week high for HCC is 30.29, while the 52-week low is 12.03. The BSE volume for HCC was 1,539,302 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹27.48 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Hindustan Construction Company on the BSE was 1,539,302. The closing price for the shares was 27.48.

