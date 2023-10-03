Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at ₹27.7 and closed at ₹27.48. The stock had a high of ₹28.08 and a low of ₹27.11. The company's market cap is ₹4178.84 crore. The 52-week high for HCC is ₹30.29, while the 52-week low is ₹12.03. The BSE volume for HCC was 1,539,302 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.