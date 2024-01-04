Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees positive trading today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at ₹28.95 and closed at ₹28.78 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹29.8 and a low of ₹28.73. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4448.3 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹33.85 and the 52-week low is ₹12.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,525,271 shares.
The current data for Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) stock shows that the stock price is ₹30.15. There has been a percent change of 2.55, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.75, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.26%
|3 Months
|-1.02%
|6 Months
|40.0%
|YTD
|2.8%
|1 Year
|37.06%
The current data shows that the stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is ₹29.58, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 0.18. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.18 points or 0.61% compared to the previous trading session.
On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company had a trading volume of 3,525,271 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares on that day was ₹28.78.
