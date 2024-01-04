Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees positive trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 2.55 %. The stock closed at 29.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Stock Price Today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at 28.95 and closed at 28.78 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 29.8 and a low of 28.73. The market capitalization of the company is 4448.3 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 33.85 and the 52-week low is 12.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,525,271 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price update :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹30.15, up 2.55% from yesterday's ₹29.4

The current data for Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) stock shows that the stock price is 30.15. There has been a percent change of 2.55, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.75, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

04 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.26%
3 Months-1.02%
6 Months40.0%
YTD2.8%
1 Year37.06%
04 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Today :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹29.58, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹29.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is 29.58, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 0.18. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.18 points or 0.61% compared to the previous trading session.

04 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹28.78 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company had a trading volume of 3,525,271 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares on that day was 28.78.

