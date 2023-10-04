Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company's Stocks Plummet

On the last day, the Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) had an opening price of ₹27.17 and a closing price of ₹27.62. The highest price reached during the day was ₹28.69, while the lowest price was ₹27.17. The market capitalization of HCC is ₹4293.83 crore. The 52-week high for the company is ₹30.29, while the 52-week low is ₹12.03. The BSE volume for HCC was 4,956,292 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) stock shows that the stock price is ₹28.14. The percent change is -0.85, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.24, indicating a decrease of ₹0.24 in the stock price. This data suggests that the stock price for HCC has decreased recently.
On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) had a trading volume of 4,956,292 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of HCC shares stood at ₹27.62.
