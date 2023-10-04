Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company's Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 28.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.14 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company

On the last day, the Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) had an opening price of 27.17 and a closing price of 27.62. The highest price reached during the day was 28.69, while the lowest price was 27.17. The market capitalization of HCC is 4293.83 crore. The 52-week high for the company is 30.29, while the 52-week low is 12.03. The BSE volume for HCC was 4,956,292 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Today :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹28.14, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹28.38

The current data for Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) stock shows that the stock price is 28.14. The percent change is -0.85, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.24, indicating a decrease of 0.24 in the stock price. This data suggests that the stock price for HCC has decreased recently.

04 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹27.62 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) had a trading volume of 4,956,292 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of HCC shares stood at 27.62.

