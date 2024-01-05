Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 5.68 %. The stock closed at 29.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.07 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Stock Price Today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at 29.58 and closed at 29.4. The stock had a high of 31.34 and a low of 29.4. The market capitalization of HCC is 4700.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.85 and the 52-week low is 12.5. The BSE volume for HCC was 8,657,023 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Today :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹31.07, up 5.68% from yesterday's ₹29.4

The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) is 31.07. The stock has seen a percent change of 5.68, with a net change of 1.67.

05 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹29.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) had a trading volume of 8,657,023 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 29.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.