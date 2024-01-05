Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees positive trading day

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at ₹29.58 and closed at ₹29.4. The stock had a high of ₹31.34 and a low of ₹29.4. The market capitalization of HCC is ₹4700.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.85 and the 52-week low is ₹12.5. The BSE volume for HCC was 8,657,023 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.