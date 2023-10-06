Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 27.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.84 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at 27.35 and closed at 27.18. The stock had a high of 27.99 and a low of 26.88. The market capitalization of HCC is 4200.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 30.29 and the 52-week low is 12.5. The BSE volume for HCC was 3,556,236 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Today :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹27.84, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹27.76

The current data of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) stock shows that its price is 27.84, with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 0.08. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.

06 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹27.18 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company's BSE volume was 3,556,236 shares with a closing price of 27.18.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.