Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees positive trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at ₹27.35 and closed at ₹27.18. The stock had a high of ₹27.99 and a low of ₹26.88. The market capitalization of HCC is ₹4200.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹30.29 and the 52-week low is ₹12.5. The BSE volume for HCC was 3,556,236 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.