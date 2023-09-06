Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company stock plummets in trading today

The Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at ₹29.26 and closed at ₹29.31 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹29.59 and a low of ₹28.7 during the day. The market capitalization of HCC is ₹4367.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹30.29, while the 52-week low is ₹12.03. The BSE volume for HCC shares was 574,232.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Construction Company share price NSE Live :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹28.65, down -2.25% from yesterday's ₹29.31
Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) stock is currently priced at ₹28.65, with a percent change of -2.25% and a net change of -0.66. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ahluwalia Contracts India
|715.95
|-8.75
|-1.21
|774.0
|398.85
|4795.97
|Dilip Buildcon
|325.0
|2.4
|0.74
|347.8
|159.7
|4751.99
|Hindustan Construction Company
|28.7
|-0.61
|-2.08
|30.29
|12.03
|4342.24
|Indiabulls Real Estate
|82.7
|4.49
|5.74
|94.7
|45.94
|4474.69
|ITD Cementation India
|239.3
|-1.45
|-0.6
|250.6
|93.75
|4110.88
Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Today's Price range
The Hindustan Construction Company stock had a low price of ₹28.7 and a high price of ₹29.59 for the day.
Hindustan Construction Company share price update :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹28.84, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹29.31
The current data for Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) stock shows that the price is ₹28.84, with a percent change of -1.6 and a net change of -0.47. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
Hindustan Construction Company share price NSE Live :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹28.92, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹29.31
The current data for Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) stock shows that its price is ₹28.92. There has been a percent change of -1.33, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.39, reflecting a decline in the stock price. This data suggests that the HCC stock has experienced a negative performance.
Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ahluwalia Contracts India
|719.0
|-5.7
|-0.79
|774.0
|398.85
|4816.41
|Dilip Buildcon
|326.4
|3.8
|1.18
|347.8
|159.7
|4772.46
|Hindustan Construction Company
|28.84
|-0.47
|-1.6
|30.29
|12.03
|4363.42
|Indiabulls Real Estate
|83.61
|5.4
|6.9
|94.7
|45.94
|4523.93
|ITD Cementation India
|240.5
|-0.25
|-0.1
|250.6
|93.75
|4131.49
Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹29.31 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Construction Company on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 574,245. The closing price of the stock was ₹29.31.
