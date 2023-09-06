Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company stock plummets in trading today

The Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at ₹29.26 and closed at ₹29.31 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹29.59 and a low of ₹28.7 during the day. The market capitalization of HCC is ₹4367.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹30.29, while the 52-week low is ₹12.03. The BSE volume for HCC shares was 574,232.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) stock is currently priced at ₹28.65, with a percent change of -2.25% and a net change of -0.66. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
The Hindustan Construction Company stock had a low price of ₹28.7 and a high price of ₹29.59 for the day.
The current data for Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) stock shows that the price is ₹28.84, with a percent change of -1.6 and a net change of -0.47. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
The current data for Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) stock shows that its price is ₹28.92. There has been a percent change of -1.33, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.39, reflecting a decline in the stock price. This data suggests that the HCC stock has experienced a negative performance.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ahluwalia Contracts India
|719.0
|-5.7
|-0.79
|774.0
|398.85
|4816.41
|Dilip Buildcon
|326.4
|3.8
|1.18
|347.8
|159.7
|4772.46
|Hindustan Construction Company
|28.84
|-0.47
|-1.6
|30.29
|12.03
|4363.42
|Indiabulls Real Estate
|83.61
|5.4
|6.9
|94.7
|45.94
|4523.93
|ITD Cementation India
|240.5
|-0.25
|-0.1
|250.6
|93.75
|4131.49
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Construction Company on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 574,245. The closing price of the stock was ₹29.31.
