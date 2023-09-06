Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -2.25 %. The stock closed at 29.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company

The Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at 29.26 and closed at 29.31 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 29.59 and a low of 28.7 during the day. The market capitalization of HCC is 4367.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 30.29, while the 52-week low is 12.03. The BSE volume for HCC shares was 574,232.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 11:40 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price NSE Live :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹28.65, down -2.25% from yesterday's ₹29.31

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) stock is currently priced at 28.65, with a percent change of -2.25% and a net change of -0.66. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

06 Sep 2023, 11:36 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ahluwalia Contracts India715.95-8.75-1.21774.0398.854795.97
Dilip Buildcon325.02.40.74347.8159.74751.99
Hindustan Construction Company28.7-0.61-2.0830.2912.034342.24
Indiabulls Real Estate82.74.495.7494.745.944474.69
ITD Cementation India239.3-1.45-0.6250.693.754110.88
06 Sep 2023, 11:13 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Construction Company stock had a low price of 28.7 and a high price of 29.59 for the day.

06 Sep 2023, 11:10 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price update :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹28.84, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹29.31

The current data for Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) stock shows that the price is 28.84, with a percent change of -1.6 and a net change of -0.47. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

06 Sep 2023, 10:46 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price NSE Live :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹28.92, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹29.31

The current data for Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) stock shows that its price is 28.92. There has been a percent change of -1.33, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.39, reflecting a decline in the stock price. This data suggests that the HCC stock has experienced a negative performance.

06 Sep 2023, 10:32 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ahluwalia Contracts India719.0-5.7-0.79774.0398.854816.41
Dilip Buildcon326.43.81.18347.8159.74772.46
Hindustan Construction Company28.84-0.47-1.630.2912.034363.42
Indiabulls Real Estate83.615.46.994.745.944523.93
ITD Cementation India240.5-0.25-0.1250.693.754131.49
06 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹29.31 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Construction Company on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 574,245. The closing price of the stock was 29.31.

