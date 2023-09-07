Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company stock falls in today's trading

Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at ₹29.26 and closed at ₹29.31 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹29.59 and a low of ₹27.31. The company's market capitalization is ₹4,249.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹30.29, while the 52-week low is ₹12.03. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,965,525 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.