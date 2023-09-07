Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company stock falls in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went down today, 07 Sep 2023, by -4.16 %. The stock closed at 29.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.09 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company

Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at 29.26 and closed at 29.31 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 29.59 and a low of 27.31. The company's market capitalization is 4,249.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 30.29, while the 52-week low is 12.03. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,965,525 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Today :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹28.09, down -4.16% from yesterday's ₹29.31

The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) is currently trading at 28.09. There has been a negative percent change of -4.16, resulting in a net change of -1.22. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

07 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹29.31 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) had a trading volume of 2,965,525 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of HCC shares was 29.31.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.