Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, the Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at ₹31.19 and closed at ₹31.07. The stock reached a high of ₹31.9 and a low of ₹30.52. The company has a market capitalization of ₹4717.62 crore. The 52-week high for HCC is ₹33.85, while the 52-week low is ₹12.5. The BSE volume for the day was 7,081,602 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.