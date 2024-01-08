Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 31.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.18 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Stock Price Today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, the Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at 31.19 and closed at 31.07. The stock reached a high of 31.9 and a low of 30.52. The company has a market capitalization of 4717.62 crore. The 52-week high for HCC is 33.85, while the 52-week low is 12.5. The BSE volume for the day was 7,081,602 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹31.07 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company had a trading volume of 7,081,602 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the company's shares was 31.07.

