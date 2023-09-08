Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees positive trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at ₹28.01 and closed at ₹28.09. The highest price during the day was ₹28.4, while the lowest was ₹27.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4200.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹30.29, and the 52-week low is ₹12.03. The BSE volume for the day was 1008992 shares.
The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is currently at ₹27.99, with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 0.23. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The current data for the Hindustan Construction Company stock shows that the price is ₹28.21. There has been a 1.62% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 0.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.98%
|3 Months
|43.43%
|6 Months
|80.78%
|YTD
|38.06%
|1 Year
|93.38%
The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is ₹27.76, with a net change of -0.33 and a percent change of -1.17%.
On the last day of trading for the Hindustan Construction Company on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 1,008,992 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹28.09.
