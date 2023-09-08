Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 27.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.99 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at 28.01 and closed at 28.09. The highest price during the day was 28.4, while the lowest was 27.6. The market capitalization of the company is 4200.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 30.29, and the 52-week low is 12.03. The BSE volume for the day was 1008992 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹27.99, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹27.76

The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is currently at 27.99, with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 0.23. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

08 Sep 2023, 09:49 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price update :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹28.21, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹27.76

The current data for the Hindustan Construction Company stock shows that the price is 28.21. There has been a 1.62% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 0.45.

08 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.98%
3 Months43.43%
6 Months80.78%
YTD38.06%
1 Year93.38%
08 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Today :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹27.76, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹28.09

The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is 27.76, with a net change of -0.33 and a percent change of -1.17%.

08 Sep 2023, 08:21 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹28.09 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for the Hindustan Construction Company on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 1,008,992 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 28.09.

