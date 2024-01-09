Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees positive trading trend today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at ₹31.28 and closed at ₹31.18. The stock reached a high of ₹31.34 and a low of ₹30.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4597.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.85, while the 52-week low is ₹12.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,613,257 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Hindustan Construction Company stock shows that the stock price is ₹31.02. It has experienced a percent change of 2.07, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 0.63, which suggests that the stock has increased by this amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.84%
|3 Months
|2.82%
|6 Months
|50.62%
|YTD
|6.12%
|1 Year
|45.56%
The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) is currently at ₹30.39. The stock has experienced a decrease of 2.53% in its value, resulting in a net change of -0.79.
On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company had a trading volume of 3,613,257 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹31.18.
