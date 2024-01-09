Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees positive trading trend today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 2.07 %. The stock closed at 30.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.02 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Stock Price Today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at 31.28 and closed at 31.18. The stock reached a high of 31.34 and a low of 30.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 4597.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.85, while the 52-week low is 12.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,613,257 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price update :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹31.02, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹30.39

The current data of Hindustan Construction Company stock shows that the stock price is 31.02. It has experienced a percent change of 2.07, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 0.63, which suggests that the stock has increased by this amount.

09 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.84%
3 Months2.82%
6 Months50.62%
YTD6.12%
1 Year45.56%
09 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Today :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹30.39, down -2.53% from yesterday's ₹31.18

The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) is currently at 30.39. The stock has experienced a decrease of 2.53% in its value, resulting in a net change of -0.79.

09 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹31.18 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company had a trading volume of 3,613,257 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 31.18.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.