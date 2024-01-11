Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 2.74 %. The stock closed at 31.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.89 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Stock Price Today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, the Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at 30.93 and closed at 31.04. The stock had a high of 32.38 and a low of 30.8 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 4824.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.85, while the 52-week low is 12.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 7,880,903 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹31.04 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Construction Company (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 7,880,903. The closing price for the stock was 31.04.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.