Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, the Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at ₹30.93 and closed at ₹31.04. The stock had a high of ₹32.38 and a low of ₹30.8 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹4824.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.85, while the 52-week low is ₹12.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 7,880,903 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST
Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹31.04 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Construction Company (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 7,880,903. The closing price for the stock was ₹31.04.