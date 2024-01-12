Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company faces downward trend in trading

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at ₹31.94 and closed at ₹31.89. The stock had a high of ₹35.1 and a low of ₹31.89. HCC's market capitalization is ₹5275.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.85, while the 52-week low is ₹12.5. The BSE volume for HCC was 20,857,336 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) stock shows that the price is ₹34.5. There has been a percent change of -1.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.37, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.37 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.4%
|3 Months
|17.94%
|6 Months
|71.5%
|YTD
|22.03%
|1 Year
|74.94%
The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is ₹35.06. It has experienced a 0.54% increase in its stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.19 points.
On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company had a trading volume of 20,857,336 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹31.89.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!