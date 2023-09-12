Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees positive trading day

1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 26.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.06 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at 27.6 and closed at 27.42 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 27.67 and a low of 26.5. The company's market capitalization stands at 4080.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 30.29 and 12.03 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 1,607,534 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Today :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹27.06, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹26.97

The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is 27.06. It has shown a 0.33% percent change, with a net change of 0.09.

12 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹27.42 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company had a trading volume of 1,607,534 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 27.42.

