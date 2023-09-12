Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees positive trading day

Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at ₹27.6 and closed at ₹27.42 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹27.67 and a low of ₹26.5. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹4080.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹30.29 and ₹12.03 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 1,607,534 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.