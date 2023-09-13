Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -10.57 %. The stock closed at 26.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.12 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at 27.06 and closed at 26.97 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 27.2 and a low of 23.76 during the day. The market capitalization of HCC is 3649.3 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 30.29 and 12.03, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 2,749,193 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹26.97 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) had a trading volume of 2,749,193 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 26.97.

