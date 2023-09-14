Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 25.64 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.78 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at 24.01 and closed at 24.12. The stock reached a high of 25.84 and a low of 23.37. The market capitalization of HCC is 3879.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 30.29, while the 52-week low is 12.03. The BSE volume for HCC was 1,998,842 shares.

14 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Today :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹25.78, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹25.64

The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) is 25.78. It has experienced a 0.55% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.14.

14 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹24.12 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Construction Company on the BSE, a total of 1,998,842 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 24.12.

