Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at ₹24.01 and closed at ₹24.12. The stock reached a high of ₹25.84 and a low of ₹23.37. The market capitalization of HCC is ₹3879.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹30.29, while the 52-week low is ₹12.03. The BSE volume for HCC was 1,998,842 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.