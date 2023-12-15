Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company shares plummet in trading today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at ₹32.49 and closed at ₹32.23. The stock's high for the day was ₹32.6, while the low was ₹31.77. The market capitalization of HCC is ₹4885.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.85, and the 52-week low is ₹12.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 1479131 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|H.G.Infra Engineering
|847.7
|11.05
|1.32
|1016.75
|537.65
|5524.55
|Ramky Infrastructure
|749.75
|-3.05
|-0.41
|792.55
|236.45
|5188.1
|Hindustan Construction Company
|32.08
|-0.15
|-0.47
|33.85
|12.5
|4853.63
|ITD Cementation India
|297.7
|5.35
|1.83
|305.0
|93.75
|5114.12
|Patel Engineering
|63.33
|-0.04
|-0.06
|69.74
|13.1
|4899.32
The Hindustan Construction Company stock reached a low of ₹31.77 and a high of ₹32.60 on the current day.
The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is ₹31.9. It has experienced a percent change of -1.02, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.33, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|H.G.Infra Engineering
|850.0
|13.35
|1.6
|1016.75
|537.65
|5539.54
|Ramky Infrastructure
|751.45
|-1.35
|-0.18
|792.55
|236.45
|5199.87
|Hindustan Construction Company
|32.13
|-0.1
|-0.31
|33.85
|12.5
|4861.19
|ITD Cementation India
|294.2
|1.85
|0.63
|305.0
|93.75
|5053.99
|Patel Engineering
|63.2
|-0.17
|-0.27
|69.74
|13.1
|4889.26
On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) recorded a trading volume of 1,479,131 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of HCC's shares was ₹32.23.
