Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company shares plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:35 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 32.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Stock Price Today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at 32.49 and closed at 32.23. The stock's high for the day was 32.6, while the low was 31.77. The market capitalization of HCC is 4885.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.85, and the 52-week low is 12.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 1479131 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 11:35 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
H.G.Infra Engineering847.711.051.321016.75537.655524.55
Ramky Infrastructure749.75-3.05-0.41792.55236.455188.1
Hindustan Construction Company32.08-0.15-0.4733.8512.54853.63
ITD Cementation India297.75.351.83305.093.755114.12
Patel Engineering63.33-0.04-0.0669.7413.14899.32
15 Dec 2023, 11:15 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Construction Company stock reached a low of 31.77 and a high of 32.60 on the current day.

15 Dec 2023, 11:07 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price NSE Live :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹31.9, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹32.23

The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is 31.9. It has experienced a percent change of -1.02, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.33, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

15 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹32.23 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) recorded a trading volume of 1,479,131 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of HCC's shares was 32.23.

