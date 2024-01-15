Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : The Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at ₹35.06 and closed at ₹34.87 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹35.3 and a low of ₹33.43 during the day. The market capitalization of HCC is ₹5088.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹35.3, while the 52-week low is ₹12.5. The BSE volume for HCC was 4,554,628 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.