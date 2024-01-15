Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Hindustan Construction Company stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -3.56 %. The stock closed at 34.87 per share. The stock is currently trading at 33.63 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Stock Price Today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : The Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at 35.06 and closed at 34.87 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 35.3 and a low of 33.43 during the day. The market capitalization of HCC is 5088.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 35.3, while the 52-week low is 12.5. The BSE volume for HCC was 4,554,628 shares.

15 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹34.87 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Construction Company had a volume of 4,554,628 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was 34.87.

