Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) had an open price of ₹25.78 and a close price of ₹25.64. The stock had a high of ₹26.26 and a low of ₹25.3. The market capitalization of HCC is currently ₹3871.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹30.29, while the 52-week low is ₹12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 908,411 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.