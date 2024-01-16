Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company stocks plunge in trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 34.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 34.12 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Stock Price Today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company had an opening price of 33.93 and a closing price of 33.63. The stock had a high of 34.75 and a low of 32.68. The market capitalization of the company is 5165.3 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 35.3 and 12.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8,523,116 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price update :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹34.12, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹34.14

The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is 34.12. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price of -0.06%, resulting in a net change of -0.02. Overall, there has been a small decline in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Today :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹34.14, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹33.63

The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) is 34.14, with a percent change of 1.52 and a net change of 0.51. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.52% compared to the previous trading session, with a net increase of 0.51.

16 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹33.63 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) had a volume of 8,523,116 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for HCC shares was 33.63.

