Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Hindustan Construction Company stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -4.28 %. The stock closed at 34.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 32.68 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Stock Price Today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at 34.37 and closed at 34.14. The highest price for the day was 34.53 and the lowest was 31.76. The company's market capitalization is 4944.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 35.3 and the 52-week low is 12.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 6,083,616 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹34.14 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company had a trading volume of 6,083,616 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 34.14.

