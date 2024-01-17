Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at ₹34.37 and closed at ₹34.14. The highest price for the day was ₹34.53 and the lowest was ₹31.76. The company's market capitalization is ₹4944.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹35.3 and the 52-week low is ₹12.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 6,083,616 shares.

