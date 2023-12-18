Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company stocks plummet in trading

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at ₹32.49 and closed at ₹32.23. The stock had a high of ₹32.7 and a low of ₹31.77 during the day. The market capitalization of HCC is ₹4855.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.85 and the 52-week low is ₹12.5. The BSE volume for HCC was 3,591,070 shares.
The current data for Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) stock shows that its price is ₹31.72. There has been a 1.15% decrease in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -0.37.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.38%
|3 Months
|21.37%
|6 Months
|74.93%
|YTD
|59.7%
|1 Year
|52.13%
The current data for Hindustan Construction Company stock shows that the price is ₹32.09, with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -0.14. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.43% and the value has decreased by ₹0.14.
On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company had a trading volume of 3,591,070 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹32.23.
