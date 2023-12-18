Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company stocks plummet in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -1.15 %. The stock closed at 32.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.72 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Stock Price Today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at 32.49 and closed at 32.23. The stock had a high of 32.7 and a low of 31.77 during the day. The market capitalization of HCC is 4855.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.85 and the 52-week low is 12.5. The BSE volume for HCC was 3,591,070 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price update :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹31.72, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹32.09

The current data for Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) stock shows that its price is 31.72. There has been a 1.15% decrease in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -0.37.

18 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.38%
3 Months21.37%
6 Months74.93%
YTD59.7%
1 Year52.13%
18 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Today :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹32.09, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹32.23

The current data for Hindustan Construction Company stock shows that the price is 32.09, with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -0.14. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.43% and the value has decreased by 0.14.

18 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹32.23 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company had a trading volume of 3,591,070 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 32.23.

