Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company stocks plummet amid market uncertainty

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at ₹32 and closed at ₹32.68. The stock reached a high of ₹33.07 and a low of ₹31.77 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4853.63 crore. The 52-week high for HCC is ₹35.3 and the 52-week low is ₹12.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,502,211 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) stock shows that the price is ₹32.08. There has been a percent change of -1.84 and a net change of -0.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.84% and the actual decrease in value is ₹0.6.
