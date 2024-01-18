Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company stocks plummet amid market uncertainty

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -1.84 %. The stock closed at 32.68 per share. The stock is currently trading at 32.08 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Stock Price Today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at 32 and closed at 32.68. The stock reached a high of 33.07 and a low of 31.77 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 4853.63 crore. The 52-week high for HCC is 35.3 and the 52-week low is 12.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,502,211 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data for Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) stock shows that the price is 32.08. There has been a percent change of -1.84 and a net change of -0.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.84% and the actual decrease in value is 0.6.

