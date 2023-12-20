Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at ₹31.92 and closed at ₹31.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹32.8 and a low of ₹31.2 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹4743.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹33.85 and ₹12.5 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 3,590,922 shares on the BSE.
