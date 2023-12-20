Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -1.57 %. The stock closed at 31.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Stock Price Today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at 31.92 and closed at 31.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 32.8 and a low of 31.2 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 4743.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 33.85 and 12.5 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 3,590,922 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹31.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Hindustan Construction Company on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3,590,922 shares. The closing price for the day was 31.85.

