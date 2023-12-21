Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees positive trading day

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) had an open price of ₹31.41 and a close price of ₹31.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹31.61 and a low of ₹28.41 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹4324.23 crore. The 52-week high for HCC is ₹33.85, while the 52-week low is ₹12.5. The stock had a trading volume of 6,047,459 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.