Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees positive trading day

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) had an open price of ₹31.41 and a close price of ₹31.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹31.61 and a low of ₹28.41 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹4324.23 crore. The 52-week high for HCC is ₹33.85, while the 52-week low is ₹12.5. The stock had a trading volume of 6,047,459 shares on the BSE.
The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is ₹28.92, with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 0.34. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.19% and has gained 0.34 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-13.33%
|3 Months
|9.93%
|6 Months
|55.86%
|YTD
|42.29%
|1 Year
|30.3%
The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is currently ₹28.01, with a percent change of -1.99 and a net change of -0.57. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of the company.
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Construction Company on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,047,459. The closing price of the stock was ₹31.35.
