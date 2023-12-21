Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 28.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.92 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Stock Price Today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) had an open price of 31.41 and a close price of 31.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 31.61 and a low of 28.41 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 4324.23 crore. The 52-week high for HCC is 33.85, while the 52-week low is 12.5. The stock had a trading volume of 6,047,459 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price update :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹28.92, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹28.58

The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is 28.92, with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 0.34. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.19% and has gained 0.34 points.

21 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-13.33%
3 Months9.93%
6 Months55.86%
YTD42.29%
1 Year30.3%
21 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Today :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹28.01, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹28.58

The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is currently 28.01, with a percent change of -1.99 and a net change of -0.57. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of the company.

21 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹31.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Construction Company on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,047,459. The closing price of the stock was 31.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.