Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees stock rise

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company opened at ₹24.35 and closed at ₹24.36. The stock reached a high of ₹25.35 and a low of ₹24.09. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,732.51 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹30.29 and the 52-week low is ₹12.03. The BSE volume for the day was 1,290,176 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.