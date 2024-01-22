 Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees a boost in trading | Mint
Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees a boost in trading

Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 4.22 %. The stock closed at 32.71 per share. The stock is currently trading at 34.09 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Stock Price Today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at 32.78 and closed at 32.71. The highest price for the day was 34.9, while the lowest price was 32.75. The market capitalization of the company is 5157.74 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 35.3, and the 52-week low is 12.5. The BSE volume for the day was 6,596,750 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:17:32 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Construction Company stock had a low price of 32.75 and a high price of 34.90 for the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 11:06:41 AM IST

The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) is currently 34.09. It has experienced a 4.22% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.38.

22 Jan 2024, 10:43:08 AM IST

The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company has increased by 4.22% or 1.38. The current stock price is 34.09.

22 Jan 2024, 10:41:34 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ramky Infrastructure804.817.452.22829.35252.055569.04
Indiabulls Real Estate101.383.363.43104.645.945485.42
Hindustan Construction Company34.091.384.2235.312.55157.74
TARC158.85-1.8-1.12184.933.44687.61
Jaiprakash Associates20.681.879.9424.116.565076.1
22 Jan 2024, 10:25:37 AM IST

The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company reached a low of 32.75 and a high of 34.9 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:05:12 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:52:55 AM IST

The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is currently 34.09 with a percent change of 4.22 and a net change of 1.38. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

22 Jan 2024, 09:30:04 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.68%
3 Months7.31%
6 Months68.56%
YTD14.34%
1 Year60.29%
22 Jan 2024, 09:10:47 AM IST

The Hindustan Construction Company stock price is currently at 34.09 with a percent change of 4.22 and a net change of 1.38.

22 Jan 2024, 08:10:57 AM IST

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) had a trading volume of 6,596,750 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of HCC's shares was 32.71.

