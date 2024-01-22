Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees a boost in trading

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at ₹32.78 and closed at ₹32.71. The highest price for the day was ₹34.9, while the lowest price was ₹32.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5157.74 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹35.3, and the 52-week low is ₹12.5. The BSE volume for the day was 6,596,750 shares.
The Hindustan Construction Company stock had a low price of ₹32.75 and a high price of ₹34.90 for the current day.
The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) is currently ₹34.09. It has experienced a 4.22% increase in value, resulting in a net change of ₹1.38.
The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company has increased by 4.22% or ₹1.38. The current stock price is ₹34.09.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ramky Infrastructure
|804.8
|17.45
|2.22
|829.35
|252.05
|5569.04
|Indiabulls Real Estate
|101.38
|3.36
|3.43
|104.6
|45.94
|5485.42
|Hindustan Construction Company
|34.09
|1.38
|4.22
|35.3
|12.5
|5157.74
|TARC
|158.85
|-1.8
|-1.12
|184.9
|33.4
|4687.61
|Jaiprakash Associates
|20.68
|1.87
|9.94
|24.11
|6.56
|5076.1
The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company reached a low of ₹32.75 and a high of ₹34.9 on the current day.
The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is currently ₹34.09 with a percent change of 4.22 and a net change of 1.38. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.68%
|3 Months
|7.31%
|6 Months
|68.56%
|YTD
|14.34%
|1 Year
|60.29%
The Hindustan Construction Company stock price is currently at ₹34.09 with a percent change of 4.22 and a net change of 1.38.
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) had a trading volume of 6,596,750 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of HCC's shares was ₹32.71.
