Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company's Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at ₹24.65, with a high of ₹25.15 and a low of ₹24.12. The closing price was ₹24.67. The market capitalization of HCC is ₹3703.77 crore. The 52-week high for the company is ₹30.29 and the 52-week low is ₹12.03. The BSE volume for HCC was 966,183 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.48%
|3 Months
|11.4%
|6 Months
|71.93%
|YTD
|21.89%
|1 Year
|91.41%
The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is currently ₹24.48, with a percent change of -0.77 and a net change of -0.19. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company had a volume of 966,183 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹24.67.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!