Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company's Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 24.67 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.48 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at 24.65, with a high of 25.15 and a low of 24.12. The closing price was 24.67. The market capitalization of HCC is 3703.77 crore. The 52-week high for the company is 30.29 and the 52-week low is 12.03. The BSE volume for HCC was 966,183 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.48%
3 Months11.4%
6 Months71.93%
YTD21.89%
1 Year91.41%
22 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Today :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹24.48, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹24.67

The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is currently 24.48, with a percent change of -0.77 and a net change of -0.19. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

22 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹24.67 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company had a volume of 966,183 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 24.67.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.