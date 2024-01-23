 Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company suffers stock decline | Mint
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company suffers stock decline
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company suffers stock decline

4 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:14 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 34.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 33.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Stock Price TodayPremium
Hindustan Construction Company Stock Price Today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, the Hindustan Construction Company had an open price of 34.4 and a close price of 34.09. The stock had a high of 34.78 and a low of 34.09. The market capitalization of the company is 5250.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 35.3, while the 52-week low is 12.5. The BSE volume for the day was 226,999 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:14:46 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company share price update :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹33.85, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹34.09

The current data for Hindustan Construction Company stock shows that the price is 33.85. There has been a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -0.24. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.7% and the net change is a decrease of 0.24 rupees.

23 Jan 2024, 11:13:10 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Today's Price range

Hindustan Construction Company stock reached a low price of 33.58 and a high price of 35.64 today.

23 Jan 2024, 10:34:58 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indiabulls Real Estate100.21-1.17-1.15104.645.945422.12
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation625.4-45.9-6.84614.0261.35215.03
Hindustan Construction Company34.02-0.07-0.2135.312.55147.15
TARC155.1-3.75-2.36184.933.44576.94
Jaiprakash Associates19.79-0.89-4.324.116.564857.64
23 Jan 2024, 10:27:28 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Construction Company stock reached a low of 33.7 and a high of 35.64 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:25:07 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company share price update :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹33.74, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹34.09

The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) is currently trading at 33.74. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.03, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -0.35, representing a decrease of 0.35 from the previous trading session.

23 Jan 2024, 10:04:22 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company share price NSE Live :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹34.17, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹34.09

The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is 34.17 with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 0.08. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.23% from the previous day and the actual price increase is 0.08.

23 Jan 2024, 09:50:01 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:32:15 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.29%
3 Months12.31%
6 Months75.77%
YTD19.23%
1 Year72.66%
23 Jan 2024, 09:18:15 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹34.09 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Construction Company had a trading volume of 226,999 shares. The closing price of the stock was 34.09.

