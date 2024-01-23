Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company suffers stock decline

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, the Hindustan Construction Company had an open price of ₹34.4 and a close price of ₹34.09. The stock had a high of ₹34.78 and a low of ₹34.09. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5250.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹35.3, while the 52-week low is ₹12.5. The BSE volume for the day was 226,999 shares.
Hindustan Construction Company share price update :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹33.85, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹34.09
The current data for Hindustan Construction Company stock shows that the price is ₹33.85. There has been a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -0.24. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.7% and the net change is a decrease of 0.24 rupees.
Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Today's Price range
Hindustan Construction Company stock reached a low price of ₹33.58 and a high price of ₹35.64 today.
Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indiabulls Real Estate
|100.21
|-1.17
|-1.15
|104.6
|45.94
|5422.12
|Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation
|625.4
|-45.9
|-6.84
|614.0
|261.3
|5215.03
|Hindustan Construction Company
|34.02
|-0.07
|-0.21
|35.3
|12.5
|5147.15
|TARC
|155.1
|-3.75
|-2.36
|184.9
|33.4
|4576.94
|Jaiprakash Associates
|19.79
|-0.89
|-4.3
|24.11
|6.56
|4857.64
Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Today's Price range
The Hindustan Construction Company stock reached a low of ₹33.7 and a high of ₹35.64 on the current day.
Hindustan Construction Company share price update :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹33.74, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹34.09
The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) is currently trading at ₹33.74. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.03, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -0.35, representing a decrease of ₹0.35 from the previous trading session.
Hindustan Construction Company share price NSE Live :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹34.17, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹34.09
The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is ₹34.17 with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 0.08. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.23% from the previous day and the actual price increase is 0.08.
Hindustan Construction Company Live Updates
HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION CO
HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION CO
Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.29%
|3 Months
|12.31%
|6 Months
|75.77%
|YTD
|19.23%
|1 Year
|72.66%
Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹34.09 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Construction Company had a trading volume of 226,999 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹34.09.
