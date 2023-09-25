Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees stock gains today

1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 6.94 %. The stock closed at 24.48 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.18 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at 24.52 and closed at 24.48 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 26.4 and a low of 24.25. The company's market capitalization is 3,960.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 30.29, while the 52-week low is 12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,800 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Today :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹26.18, up 6.94% from yesterday's ₹24.48

25 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹24.48 on last trading day

