Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company Stocks Plummeting

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 29.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.96 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Stock Price Today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at 29.59 and closed at 29.55. The stock had a high of 29.98 and a low of 28.64. The company's market capitalization stands at 4402.91 crore. The 52-week high for HCC is 33.85, while the 52-week low is 12.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,134,323 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price update :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹28.96, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹29.1

The current data for Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) stock shows that the price is 28.96, with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -0.14. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.48% and the value has decreased by 0.14. This information suggests that HCC's stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

26 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.5%
3 Months3.13%
6 Months46.35%
YTD44.53%
1 Year58.74%
26 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Today :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹29.1, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹29.55

The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) is 29.1, with a percent change of -1.52 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.52% or 45 paise compared to the previous trading session.

26 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹29.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) had a volume of 3,134,323 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 29.55.

