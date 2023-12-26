Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company Stocks Plummeting

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at ₹29.59 and closed at ₹29.55. The stock had a high of ₹29.98 and a low of ₹28.64. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹4402.91 crore. The 52-week high for HCC is ₹33.85, while the 52-week low is ₹12.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,134,323 shares.
The current data for Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) stock shows that the price is ₹28.96, with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -0.14. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.48% and the value has decreased by ₹0.14. This information suggests that HCC's stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.5%
|3 Months
|3.13%
|6 Months
|46.35%
|YTD
|44.53%
|1 Year
|58.74%
The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) is ₹29.1, with a percent change of -1.52 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.52% or 45 paise compared to the previous trading session.
