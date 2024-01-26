Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company Sees Positive Trading Day

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company opened at ₹35.59 and closed at ₹35.57. The stock had a high of ₹37.45 and a low of ₹35.59. The company has a market capitalization of ₹5510.26 crore. The 52-week high is ₹35.3, while the 52-week low is ₹12.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 10,460,894 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.