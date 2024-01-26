Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 2.39 %. The stock closed at 35.57 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.42 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Stock Price Today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company opened at 35.59 and closed at 35.57. The stock had a high of 37.45 and a low of 35.59. The company has a market capitalization of 5510.26 crore. The 52-week high is 35.3, while the 52-week low is 12.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 10,460,894 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Today :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹36.42, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹35.57

The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is 36.42. It has experienced a percent change of 2.39, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 0.85, suggesting an increase.

26 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹35.57 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Construction Company (BSE: HCC) had a volume of 10,460,894 shares. The closing price for the stock was 35.57.

