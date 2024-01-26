Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company Sees Positive Trading Day

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company opened at ₹35.59 and closed at ₹35.57. The stock had a high of ₹37.45 and a low of ₹35.59. The company has a market capitalization of ₹5510.26 crore. The 52-week high is ₹35.3, while the 52-week low is ₹12.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 10,460,894 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is ₹36.42. It has experienced a percent change of 2.39, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 0.85, suggesting an increase.
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Construction Company (BSE: HCC) had a volume of 10,460,894 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹35.57.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!