Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company Stocks in Decline

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 26.64 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.61 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at 26.39 and closed at 26.18, with a high of 27.2 and a low of 25.98. The market capitalization of HCC is 4030.57 crore. The 52-week high for the company is 30.29, while the 52-week low is 12.03. On the BSE, a total of 3,276,697 shares of HCC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:59 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:49 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price update :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹26.61, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹26.64

The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) is 26.61. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.11. The net change is -0.03.

26 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.18%
3 Months19.61%
6 Months98.88%
YTD32.59%
1 Year107.39%
26 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Today :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹26.64, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹26.18

The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) is currently at 26.64 and has experienced a percent change of 1.76. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.76% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 0.46, indicating that the stock price has increased by 0.46.

26 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹26.18 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Construction Company, the BSE volume was 3,276,697 shares. The closing price for the stock was 26.18.

