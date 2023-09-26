Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company Stocks in Decline

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at ₹26.39 and closed at ₹26.18, with a high of ₹27.2 and a low of ₹25.98. The market capitalization of HCC is ₹4030.57 crore. The 52-week high for the company is ₹30.29, while the 52-week low is ₹12.03. On the BSE, a total of 3,276,697 shares of HCC were traded.
The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) is ₹26.61. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.11. The net change is -0.03.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.18%
|3 Months
|19.61%
|6 Months
|98.88%
|YTD
|32.59%
|1 Year
|107.39%
The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) is currently at ₹26.64 and has experienced a percent change of 1.76. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.76% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 0.46, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹0.46.
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Construction Company, the BSE volume was 3,276,697 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹26.18.
