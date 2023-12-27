Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2023, by -1.68 %. The stock closed at 29.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.61 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Stock Price Today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company opened at 29.16 and closed at 29.1. The stock had a high of 29.29 and a low of 28.48. The market capitalization of the company is 4328.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.85 and the 52-week low is 12.5. The BSE volume for the day was 2,142,344 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹29.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) had a trading volume of 2,142,344 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for HCC shares was 29.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.