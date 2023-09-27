Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -2.78 %. The stock closed at 26.64 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at 26.8 and closed at 26.64. The stock reached a high of 27.03 and a low of 25.66. The market capitalization of HCC is currently at 3918.61 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 30.29, while the 52-week low is 12.03. The BSE volume for HCC shares was 2,165,982.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Today :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹25.9, down -2.78% from yesterday's ₹26.64

The current data for Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) stock shows that the price is 25.9, with a percent change of -2.78 and a net change of -0.74. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value by 2.78% and has seen a decrease of 0.74 in terms of price.

27 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹26.64 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) had a trading volume of 2,165,982 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 26.64.

