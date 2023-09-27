Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company stocks plummet in trading today

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at ₹26.8 and closed at ₹26.64. The stock reached a high of ₹27.03 and a low of ₹25.66. The market capitalization of HCC is currently at ₹3918.61 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹30.29, while the 52-week low is ₹12.03. The BSE volume for HCC shares was 2,165,982.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) stock shows that the price is ₹25.9, with a percent change of -2.78 and a net change of -0.74.
On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) had a trading volume of 2,165,982 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹26.64.
