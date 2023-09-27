Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company stocks plummet in trading today

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) opened at ₹26.8 and closed at ₹26.64. The stock reached a high of ₹27.03 and a low of ₹25.66. The market capitalization of HCC is currently at ₹3918.61 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹30.29, while the 52-week low is ₹12.03. The BSE volume for HCC shares was 2,165,982.

