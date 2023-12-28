Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 28.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.74 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Stock Price Today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Hindustan Construction Company opened at 28.86 and closed at 28.61. The stock reached a high of 29.39 and a low of 28.18. The market capitalization of the company is 4348.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 33.85 and 12.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,340,430 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹28.61 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) had a trading volume of 3,340,430 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for HCC shares was 28.61.

