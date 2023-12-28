Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Hindustan Construction Company opened at ₹28.86 and closed at ₹28.61. The stock reached a high of ₹29.39 and a low of ₹28.18. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4348.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹33.85 and ₹12.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,340,430 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) had a trading volume of 3,340,430 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for HCC shares was ₹28.61.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!